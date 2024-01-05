ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates library and knowledge centres in Perambalur, Pudukottai

January 05, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated through video conference from Chennai a library and knowledge centre established in Perambalur and Pudukottai municipal limits. 

The Library and Knowledge Centre at Perambalur and Pudukottai have been constructed at a cost of ₹1.15 crore and ₹194.28 lakh respectively under the ‘Kalaignar Nagarpura Mempattu Thittam’. 

Law Minister S. Regupathy and Pudukottai Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya participated in the event organised in connection with the inauguration in Pudukottai while Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam and Perambalur MLA M. Prabhakaran were present.

The libraries in Pudukottai and Perambalur have a collection of 2,280 and 2,287 books respectively. The libraries are equipped with computers with internet facility and interactive panel boards among others, an official release said. 

