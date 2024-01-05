CM inaugurates knowledge and study centres in Tiruchi

January 05, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated four knowledge and study centres and other welfare projects in Tiruchi district taken up at a cost of ₹8.93 crore via video-conferencing from Chennai.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan and Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan were present at the knowledge and study centre at Kuthupapallam during the inaugural ceremony.

Initiated under the Smart Cities Mission, the knowledge and study centres were implemented with an outlay of ₹2.57 crore each at Palakkarai and Kuthupapallam. The two-storey building houses a smart classroom, a common reading hall, a study centre to conduct skill development programmes and a library to promote reading.

The centre’s facilities are open to all and entry is free of cost, with particular emphasis on students and aspirants preparing for competitive examinations. The library has 2,074 books, both in hard copy and digital formats, on communication and interpersonal skills development and study material on civil services, the National Eligibility and Entrance Test, Railway Recruitment Board, banking, engineering and other competitive examinations.

Coaching classes and mentorship programmes will be organised where senior civil services officers will interact with aspirants and train them using facilities at the smart classroom.

A room for a librarian, surveillance cameras, a control room, a security room, a sanitation complex and a parking lot were among the facilities provided in the knowledge centre.

The knowledge and study centres inaugurated at Thuraiyur and Manapparai in the district were constructed at a cost of ₹1.07 crore and ₹1.22 crore respectively.

Mr. Stalin declared open a facility to accommodate the families of patients admitted at the Thuraiyur Government Hospital on its premises at ₹50 lakh, and an urban primary health centre built at a cost of ₹75 lakh at Kuttakarai in Thuraiyur. A health and wellness centre established at ₹25 lakh at Vellakal in Manapparai was inaugurated.

