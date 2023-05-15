ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates girls’ hostel, classrooms

May 15, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated through video conference from Chennai an adi dravidar welfare college hostel meant for girls students of Government Arts and Science College at Marudhankonviduthi in Pudukottai district. He also inaugurated eight classrooms and a science laboratory for the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School at Mullankurichi. 

The girls’ hostel has been constructed through the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department on the Government Arts and Science College premises at Maruthankonvidhuthi at a cost of ₹ 1.5 crore under the Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatrawas Yojna. The hostel can accommodate 50 girl students and has a separate room for the warden, a kitchen, dining hall and toilets.

The new classrooms and the science laboratory at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School at Mullankurichi were constructed at a cost of ₹ 2.11 crore through NABARD funding.

Law Minister S. Regupathy, District Revenue Officer M. Selvi, revenue officials and local body representatives were present at the girls’ hostel at Maruthankonviduthi at the time of inauguration, an official release said.

