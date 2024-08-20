GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM inaugurates fish landing centre in Mayiladuthurai

Published - August 20, 2024 06:06 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated a fish landing centre constructed at Chandrapadi village in Tharangambadi Taluk, Mayiladuthurai district. 

The fish landing facility, built at a cost of ₹10 crore, includes a boat docking station, fish auction hall, net-weaving shed, and concrete roads with proper drainage, all aimed at improving the infrastructure for the local fishing community. Fishermen can now securely dock their boats during storms and natural disasters, protecting them from damage. The facility also ensures hygienic fish handling and provides proper space for net weaving, boosting the fishing industry.

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan and officials were present at the site during the inauguration. Key protective measures such as construction of coastal barriers in regions such as Chandrapadi, Poompuhar, Thirumullaivasal, and Pazhayar were also initiated to protect the coastline from the effects of climate change.

Additionally, the fish auction hall was built at ₹66 lakh, the net-weaving shed at ₹46 lakhs and the boat docking facility at ₹5 crore. Mr. Meyyanathan further announced that high-mast lamps had been installed in seven areas, including Puduppattinam, Pazhayar, and Thirumullaivasal, following local demands.

The event was attended by Lok Sabha MP R. Sudha, Poompuhar MLA Niveda M. Murugan, District Panchayat Chairman Uma Maheshwari Sankar and other local leaders and representatives from the fisheries department.

Mr. Stalin also virtually inaugurated the Farmer Training Centre at Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University in Nagapattinam. An entrance archway and a 1,210-metre-long concrete road with retaining walls on both sides were also commissioned.

Collector P. Akash and Keezhvelur MLA V.P. Nagai Mali were present at the site.

The Farmer Training Centre, built with funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for 2021-2022, spans 8,506 square feet and was constructed at a cost of ₹12.82 crore. The facility includes a training hall, separate dormitories for men and women, a security room, and modern restroom facilities. The entrance archway and the concrete road were developed as part of the same project.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.