CM inaugurates college students hostels in Pudukottai and Perambalur districts

November 29, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a college hostel meant for boys belonging to the backward class community constructed at Maruthankonviduthy in Pudukottai district.

The two-storey government boys hostel has been constructed by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department at a cost of ₹2.12 crore. The hostel had been functioning in a private rented building hitherto. 

The new hostel can accommodate 100 boys and has 10 rooms, a kitchen, dining hall, warden room and toilets. A function was organised at the hostel in connection with the inauguration in which Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan participated and planted saplings within the hostel premises, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated a college hostel meant for girls belonging to the Most Backward Community at Veppur in Kunnam taluk in Perambalur district on Wednesday.  The hostel constructed at a cost of ₹2.77 crore can accommodate 100 students.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam were present at the hostel. The Minister interacted with the students and inspected the facilities at the hostel, another release said. 

