HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM inaugurates college students hostels in Pudukottai and Perambalur districts

November 29, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a college hostel meant for boys belonging to the backward class community constructed at Maruthankonviduthy in Pudukottai district.

The two-storey government boys hostel has been constructed by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department at a cost of ₹2.12 crore. The hostel had been functioning in a private rented building hitherto. 

The new hostel can accommodate 100 boys and has 10 rooms, a kitchen, dining hall, warden room and toilets. A function was organised at the hostel in connection with the inauguration in which Environment Minister Siva.V. Meyyanathan participated and planted saplings within the hostel premises, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin also inaugurated a college hostel meant for girls belonging to the Most Backward Community at Veppur in Kunnam taluk in Perambalur district on Wednesday.  The hostel constructed at a cost of ₹2.77 crore can accommodate 100 students.

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar and Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam were present at the hostel. The Minister interacted with the students and inspected the facilities at the hostel, another release said. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.