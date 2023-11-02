CM inaugurates administrative office building at Perambalur stadium

November 02, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday opened through video conference from Chennai, the administrative office building and hostel constructed at the Dr. MGR Sports Stadium in Perambalur.

The administrative office building and the hostel have been constructed at a cost of ₹1.88 crore. Following the inauguration, Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam and Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi inspected the new building and distributed sweets to sportspersons, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin through video conference laid the foundation for the construction of a mini stadium at Thiruvarankulam in Alangudi Assembly constituency in Pudukottai district. The mini-stadium will come up on an area measuring six acres at a cost of ₹3 crore. It will have an athletic track, football ground, basketball, volleyball, kho-kho, kabbadi courts, a gallery, toilets, store room, and office room besides a room to change clothes, another release said.