Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates 30 new houses for Sri Lankan Tamil refugees at Vazhavanthankottai

September 17, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday declared open the new houses built at the Rehabilitation Camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Vazhavanthankottai near Tiruchi through videoconferencing.

There are about 107 rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils in the State. Most of them came into existence about 35 years ago. The Rehabilitation Camp at Kottapattu on Tiruchi-Pudukottai highway is one of the biggest refugee camps in the State. While the camp at Kottapattu has 470 houses, there are 450 houses in the camp at Vazhavanthankottai on the outskirts of the city. Several houses in both camps are in bad shape due to poor maintenance. Though attempts were made to repair the damaged houses, the condition of them deteriorated due to age and other factors.

To provide better accommodation facilities, the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils decided to build new houses in some of the oldest camps. The camps at Kottapattu and Vazhavanthankottai were among the camps that were selected for improvement. The State government accorded sanction to construct 150 houses at Kottapattu and 100 houses at Vazhavanthankottai.

Of them, 30 houses have been constructed at Vazhavanthankottai. Shortly after the Chief Minister inaugurated the new houses, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, accompanied by Devanathan, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency and senior officials, visited the new houses.

Mr. Kumar said that a sum of ₹ 1.51 crore was spent for building 30 houses. Each house has a built-up area of 300 square feet. In addition to them, a new road was laid at a cost of ₹ 6.57 lakh and a paver block road at an estimate of ₹ 3.10 lakh. The remaining houses would be built in a phased manner. All other necessary facilities would also be established.

