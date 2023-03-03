CM has maintained patience to avoid conflict of opinion with Governor: Law Minister

March 03, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Friday said Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has maintained patience so as to avoid conflict of opinion with Governor R. N. Ravi.

Mr. Regupathy made this remark while responding to a query on various Bills pending with the Governor’s office and whether the Tamil Nadu government had any plans to take to a legal recourse in this regard.

In a brief interaction with reporters, the Minister said the State government could wait only for a particular period of time. “We are looking at the time period. The State Cabinet is to be convened soon and the Chief Minister will take a good decision”, Mr. Regupathy said.