CM hands over land for Trade Facilitation Centre at Panchapur

A land measuring 9.42 acres at Panchapur on the city outskirts was on Tuesday handed over to Trichy Trade Centre Private Limited (SPV) by SIDCO for setting up Trade Facilitation Centre at a project cost of ₹11 crore, including the State government grant of ₹5 crore.

Trichy Trade Centre chairman N. Kanagasabapathy received the land allotment order from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Chennai. The first instalment of the land cost of ₹ 1.14 crore was handed over to the SIDCO by Trichy Trade Centre earlier this month.

The balance has to be made before June 2021 following which the SPV is required to start construction work. While operation and maintenance cost will be borne by the SPV, the TANSIDCO will facilitate project implementation through a single window committee. Construction will start within six months from the taking possession of the plot, by obtaining the approval of local bodies and other competent authorities, and completed within 18 months from the date of commencement.

A convention centre with 45,000 square feet space to accommodate 4,000 persons has been planned on the Trade Facilitation Centre premises.

Food park

Work on establishment of a Food Park on 250 acres at the SIPCOT Industrial Estate at Manapparai was also initiated by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

The Manapparai Industrial Park, for which 436.05 hectares have been earmarked, straddles Kannudaiyanpatti, K. Periyapatti (North) and Chathirapatti. The project involves development of roads, water supply, storm water drainage, street lights, green belt development and other such amenities.

Besides food processing industries, it will house general engineering units involved in fabrication, machining, forging and castings; auto component industries; packaging units; and paper conversion units.