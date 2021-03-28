CM deserves another term, says Anbumani

Lauding the AIADMK government for implementing a number of welfare schemes, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that the AIADMK deserves to rule the State for one more term.

Canvassing votes for Thamarai S. Rajendran, the AIADMK candidate for Ariyalur constituency, at Sendurai, Mr. Anbumani said that the State election was a war between Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the farmer, and M.K. Stalin, a political businessman. Being a farmer, Mr. Palaniswami was well-versed with the problems faced by the farmers and commoners. He had delivered good governance on various fronts. His handling of COVID-19 crisis to check the spread of the virus was appreciable. “The farmer (Mr. Palaniswami) should win the war to rule the State so as to ensure inclusive developments for all and to ensure social justice to all,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani said Mr. Stalin was trying to create a hype to confuse the voters. He could not succeed in it as the voters of the State were shrewd and they would not be deceived by the wrong propaganda. Mr. Stalin did not have clear understanding of current affairs and the issues and the expectations of the people. He had failed miserably in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition. Hence, he had no locus standi to aim for the Chief Ministership, he said.

That Mr. Stalin had no belief in himself or his partymen to face the State elections was evident in his dependence on a Bihar-based poll-strategist, he added.

Condemning DMK senior leader A. Raja for his derogatory remarks against the late mother of Mr. Palaniswami, the PMK leader said that it was unfortunate that none of the leaders of the DMK alliance parties had raised objection to Mr. Raja’s speech. Mr. Stalin too had failed to condemn his statement. It had hurt the sentiments of the people especially women. They would vote out the DMK in the elections.

Mr. Anbumani also campaigned for the AIADMK and the PMK candidates at Kunnam and Jayamkondam.