CM declares open Sir A.T. Panneerselvam, Perumpidugu Mutharayar and M.K.Thyagaraja Bhagavathar memorials

February 27, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The ‘manimandapam’ inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday.

The ‘manimandapam’ inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the memorials of Perumpidugu Mutharayar, Justice Party leader Sir. A.T. Panneerselvam and M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar here through video conferencing from Chennai.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for Cooperation K.R. Periakaruppan, Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and senior leaders took part in the function held in Tiruchi.

A sum of ₹4.03 crore was spent on the memorials located opposite the Central Bus Stand. They were built in a row. While the memorial of Perumpidugu Mutharayar was built on a 2,400 square foot area, the memorials of Panneerselvam and Thyagaraja Bhagavathar were built on a 1,722 square foot area each. Their statues made of bronze have also been erected in front of the respective memorials.

A large number of people from Tiruchi, Pudukottai and Sivaganga district participated in the function.

Officials said steps would be taken to appoint a caretaker for the memorials. Collections and images of the late leaders would soon be displayed for the visitors to know their life and contribution to the society.

