CM declares open IT Tower at ELCOT IT Park in Tiruchi

February 17, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The newly built IT Tower at the ELCOT IT Park at Navalapattu in Tiruchi was declared open, through video conference, by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.

This is expected to spur the growth of information technology companies in Tiruchi. The IT Tower offers an additional 1,16,064 sq. ft. office space to companies interested in opening their facility at the park. The IT tower has been built at an investment of ₹59.57 crore and was originally planned for completion by 2022. The foundation stone for the same was laid in December 2020.

The new building with ground plus four floors is expected to generate employment for about 2,800 people.

The Tiruchi IT Park is spread over 147.61 acres and includes a special economic zone of 123.23 acres. The existing building at the IT park, with 59,960 sq. ft. built up area, is fully occupied by seven companies with about 1,500 employees.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services; Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, IT and Digital Services; and S. Aneesh Sekhar, Managing Director, ELCOT, were present during the inauguration in Chennai.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar was present at the IT Tower in Tiruchi.

