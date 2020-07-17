CM condoles fireman’s death

CHENNAI
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of firefighter R. Rajkumar, who died of suffocation, while attempting to rescue two labourers trapped inside a well at Selliampalayam in Perambalur district on July 12.
In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased firefighter, in honour of his selfless, daring, sincere and duty conscious act.
Mr. Palaniswami also announced that one of the relatives of the deceased firefighter would be provided with a government job based on qualifications. He also announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh each to another firefighter Paulraj and driver Dhanapal, who too suffered injuries while rescuing Rajkumar.
Labourers R. Radhakrishnan and Bhaskar were working inside a well in a field belonging to an individual, suffocated, as some explosives were used inside the well a few days ago.
Once the Perambalur fire station was alerted, fireman Rajkumar, who went to rescue Radhakrishnan, too was suffocated. They were pulled out by the other firefighters.
They were rushed to the Perambalur Government Hospital but were declared brought dead.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath