CM condoles fireman’s death

CHENNAI

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday condoled the death of firefighter R. Rajkumar, who died of suffocation, while attempting to rescue two labourers trapped inside a well at Selliampalayam in Perambalur district on July 12.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased firefighter, in honour of his selfless, daring, sincere and duty conscious act.

Mr. Palaniswami also announced that one of the relatives of the deceased firefighter would be provided with a government job based on qualifications. He also announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh each to another firefighter Paulraj and driver Dhanapal, who too suffered injuries while rescuing Rajkumar.

Labourers R. Radhakrishnan and Bhaskar were working inside a well in a field belonging to an individual, suffocated, as some explosives were used inside the well a few days ago.

Once the Perambalur fire station was alerted, fireman Rajkumar, who went to rescue Radhakrishnan, too was suffocated. They were pulled out by the other firefighters.

They were rushed to the Perambalur Government Hospital but were declared brought dead.