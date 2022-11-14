CM condoles death of girl

Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
- Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
- A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen
Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has expressed grief over the death of a five-year old girl Akshitha of Pudutheru in Sirkazhi taluk due to drowning in a canal while playing on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
A compensation of ₹2 lakh would be paid to the deceased girl’s family, Mr. Stalin said in a condolence message.
ADVERTISEMENT