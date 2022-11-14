CM condoles death of girl

November 14, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has expressed grief over the death of a five-year old girl Akshitha of Pudutheru in Sirkazhi taluk due to drowning in a canal while playing on Sunday.

A compensation of ₹2 lakh would be paid to the deceased girl’s family, Mr. Stalin said in a condolence message.