CM commissions SIPCOT Industrial Park in Perambalur district

November 28, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioning the SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur in industrially-backward Perambalur district and aligning it to the goal of achieving US $ one-trillion economy by 2030-31, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Phoenix Kothari Footwear Park in the complex.

Mr. Stalin signed 10 MoUs, on the occasion, with the company and its affiliate firms, including some from Taiwan, entailing investment of ₹ 740 crore and creation of 4,500 jobs.

Located on an expanse of 243.49 acres along Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway, the SIPCOT Industrial Park was inaugurated in consonance with the announcement made in the Assembly earlier this year.

An official press release said two MoUs for investment of ₹ 1,700 crore were signed with Kothari Phoenix company during August soon after the Government formulated a separate policy for footwear and leather goods manufacturing.

Altogether, the 12 MoUs involving a total investment of ₹ 2,440 crore would ensure employment opportunities for 29,500 people, the press release said.

The Guidance Tamil Nadu – State nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation – has estimated that non-leather footwear and related industries in Perambalur district would attract an investment of ₹ 5,000 crore and create employment opportunities for 50,000 people. Preference would be given to employing women in these industries, the press release said.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu, S.S. Sivashankar, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and C.V. Ganesan took part.

