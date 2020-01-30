CM commissions new facilities

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Wednesday commissioned a new unit office for Tiruverumbur, established on a 4.5 acre site at a cost of ₹ 2 crore, with a testing track and other modern features through video-conference.

Udayakumar, Divisional Transport Commissioner (in-charge), said substantial investment for creation of infrastructure marked the government’s focus on safety and adherence to road rules.

He joined Regional Transport Officers: Tiruchi East - A. Pandian, Tiruchi West - K. Venkatakrishnan and Srirangam - P. Prabakaran, and Motor Vehicle Inspector of Tiruverumbur Unit Office N. Sundararaman in planting saplings near the testing track. The building has all the features required to house the office of the Regional Transport Officer. The Public Works Department had completed construction and handed over the building last month.

The unit office that has been functioning in a rented building since its creation in 2007 has been of late witnessing daily footfall of at least 150 persons. The new facility is equipped with rest rooms, waiting halls and a terminal with Internet connectivity along with printers. With the shifting of the unit office to the new facility, the need for applicants of driving licence to exhibit their skills at the test track at the Tiruchi West Office at Pirattiyur along Dindigul Road has been obviated.

The Chief Minister also declared open a new Fire Station Office, ninth in the district, in a rented building at Samayapuram. Meenakshi Vijayakumar, Deputy Director - Central Region, Fire and Rescue Services; Samayapuram MLA Parameswari Murugan; District Fire Officer P. Pulukandi were present.

He commissioned power sub-stations of 33/11 kva capacity each at Vikramangalam and Thaluthalaimedu, established at a cost of ₹ 8.06 crore, in Ariyalur district. Collector T. Rathna and Assembly Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran took part in the functions.

A sub-station established at a cost of ₹ 4.5 crore at Panickampatti in Kulithalai Circle, in Karur district, was inaugurated. Kulithalai Sub-Collector Sheik Abdul Rehman and Kulithalai MLA A. Raman were present.