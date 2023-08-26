CM breakfast scheme covers over 54,000 students in Tiruchi district

August 26, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme has been expanded to 906 more government schools in Tiruchi district.

In the first phase, since the introduction of the scheme, 2,793 students from 41 schools in Thuraiyur block were given breakfast. With the expansion of the scheme, 54,647 students will be served breakfast on all weekdays, according to Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

He said on Friday that special arrangements were in place to prepare food. Self-Help Group members had been roped in to prepare the food and all the necessary vessels, gas stoves, kitchen accessories and others had been supplied to the kitchen centres. While rice upma and rava kichadi would be served to the students on Mondays and Tuesdays it would be pongal and rava upma on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Semiya upma would be the breakfast on Fridays.

Mr. Kumar said a sum of Rs.3 crore had been sanctioned for the scheme in Tiruchi district. Officals have been instructed to closely monitor the scheme to ensure the quality of food.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N.Nehru inaugurated the expanded scheme at the Manikandam Panchayat Union Middle School while Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated it at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Navalpattu in the district.

Inaugurating the scheme at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Periakulathupalayam in Karur, Collector T. Prabhushankar said 3,469 students from 77 primary schools in Kriyanarayapuram panchayat union were given breakfast in the first phase. It had been extended to 628 schools in all unions in the distrcit. A total of 25,980 students would be benefited.

Dr. Prabhushankar said that elaborate arrangements were put in place to implement the scheme with glitches. It would be ensured that food items would not be cooked in open places. Karur MP. S. Jothimani and Mayor K. Kavitha participated in the inaugural ceremony.

In Ariyalur and Perambalur, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar inaugurated the scheme. It was launched at the Panchayat Union Primary School at Kumulur in Airyalur in the presence of Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna. He said that the scheme had been expanded to 479 schools in the district. A total of 26,157 students would be served breakfast on all working days. Provision of health food would improve the overall well-being of the students. In Perambalur it was inauguarted at Labbaikudikadu panchayat union middle school. Perabalur Collector K. Karpagam and officials participated, another release said.

Meanwhile in Pudukottai, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme was expanded to cover as many as 1,326 government schools including 1,048 primary schools and 276 middle schools in the rural and urban areas on Friday. The scheme will benefit a total number of 71,006 students.

Law Minister S. Regupathy inaugurated the scheme at the Tirumayam panchayat union primary school and had breakfast with the students. Environment Minister Siva. V. Meyyanathan inaugurated the scheme at the Mullur panchayat union primary school in Pudukottai block and at Melathoppu panchayat union primary school in Tiruvarangulam block. Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya, revenue officials and local body representatives were present on the occasion, an official release said.

