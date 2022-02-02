Clubbing of DEMU services sought

The Thanjavur District Railway Users Association (TANDRUA) has suggested that the DEMU services operated from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur and between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi be clubbed as one service for the benefit of commuters.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the TANDRUA secretary, A.Giri, has pointed out that the Southern Railway uses the same rake operated as DEMU service between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur for serving the commuters travelling from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi.

The DEMU service departs from Mayiladuthurai at 6:45 a.m. and reaches Tiruvarur by 7:45 a.m. In the return direction, it leaves Tiruvarur at 8:15 p.m. and arrivesat Mayiladuthurai by 9:15 p.m.

After reaching Tiruvarur from Mayiladuthurai in the morning, the same rake was being operated as the DEMU Service between Tiruvarur and Karaikudi and it leaves Tiruvarur by 8:15 a.m. to reach Karaikudi by 11:45 a.m.

In the return direction, the rake departs from Karaikudi at 4 p.m. and arrivesat Tiruvarur by 7:30 p.m.

Thus, by redrafting the timing of the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur DEMU service suitably these two services could be combined and operated as a DEMU service between Mayiladuthurai and Karaikudi via. Tiruvarur, he added.