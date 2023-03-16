March 16, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A cloth bag vending machine has been installed at the vegetable market complex at Dharasuram on the outskirts of Kumbakonam Corporation as part of the drive against the usage of plastic products in day-to-day usage.

Disclosing this at an awareness rally organised by the civic body on March 16, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that by depositing a ₹10 coin the consumers could receive a cloth bag from the machine.

Stating that a fine of ₹25,000 would be levied for the usage of plastic bags or other products for the first time at commercial establishments, he said that ₹10,000 would be levied as a fine from textile showrooms, ₹1,000 from grocery shops, pharmacies and medium scale business units/shops and ₹100 from other small business units/shops.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur Corporation has issued final notices to 114 business establishments/shops and small and marginal traders in its domain for continued usage of one-time use-and-throw plastic products.

Stating that around 1,000 kilograms of use-and-throw plastics have been seized and a fine of ₹3.23 lakh collected during the surprise raids conducted by the civic body during the first fortnight of this month, Commissioner K. Saravanakumar has urged the business establishments and shops to switch over to cloth bags, paper bags, jute bags, glass or metal utensils to avoid getting fined by the civic body.

Further, in case if storage or sale of banned plastic products were detected during the surprise raids a fine of ₹25,000 would be collected and in case the same offense was detected for the second time the fine amount would be ₹50,000 and for the third time the fine amount would be ₹1 lakh, he added.