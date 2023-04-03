ADVERTISEMENT

Cloth bag vending machine inaugurated at Karur Collectorate

April 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector T. Prabhushankar inaugurated an automatic cloth bag (manjappai) vending machine at the Collectorate here on Monday. The cloth bag dispenser was installed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNNPL) to encourage people to switch to sustainable options by reviving the habit of using cloth bags. The machine will dispense a cloth bag measuring around 12 inches wide upon depositing a ₹10 currency or coin. M. Leyakath, District Revenue Officer; D. Jayalakshmi District Environmental Engineer and officials took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US