Cloth bag vending machine inaugurated at Karur Collectorate

April 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KARUR

District Collector T. Prabhushankar inaugurated an automatic cloth bag (manjappai) vending machine at the Collectorate here on Monday. The cloth bag dispenser was installed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNNPL) to encourage people to switch to sustainable options by reviving the habit of using cloth bags. The machine will dispense a cloth bag measuring around 12 inches wide upon depositing a ₹10 currency or coin. M. Leyakath, District Revenue Officer; D. Jayalakshmi District Environmental Engineer and officials took part.