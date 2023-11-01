Cloth bag vending machine commissioned at Tiruchi Railway Junction

November 01, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

An automated cloth bag vending machine was commissioned at the Tiruchi Railway Junction on Wednesday

The machine would dispense yellow coloured cloth bags at ₹20 apiece and has a capacity to store 500 bags at a time. It can be refilled in less than a minute. The machine has been enabled with Internet connectivity and accepts payments by both cash and digital modes such as UPI/ QR code scanning.

The machine was commissioned by M. S. Anbazhagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, in the presence of V. C. Asokan, Executive Director and State Head, TNSO, IOCL, and senior officials from the Railway and the TNPCB.

The project was funded by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its corporate social responsibility initiative and executed by M/s. Instagood based on a request from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, according to a Southern Railway press release.

The vending machine installed at the main entrance of the junction is expected to help wean away the public from plastic bags and preserve the environment in the long run. Cloth bags are reusable, help carry heavier loads than plastic bags and can also be recycled.

The installation of machine was in line with the State government’s policy of preventing the use of single use plastic bags. IOCL will sponsor the maintenance and bag refills for three years. Power supply and space has been provided by the Railways free of cost, the press release added.