Cloth bag drive promises a stitch in time to save the planet

February 05, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

An initiative with twin aim of educing textile waste and usage of plastic carrier bags is taking shape in Tiruchi, to raise awareness about a sustainable lifestyle among residents.

Led by German development service provider Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with Tiruchi City Municipal Corporation and Bengaluru-based NGO Saahas and local organic store Ecotopia, the project will encourage residents to donate their used clothes to be converted into shopping bags for free at dedicated tailoring stations in Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai by March.

“Our appeal on social media handles last week has got a good response. Some apartment block residents have offered to collect clothes from the whole building and bring them in,” Bharathi Bavaharan, proprietor, Ecotopia, and an ophthalmologist, told The Hindu.

The Thillai Nagar store is the first collection point for the drive that will be spread out to educational institutions once the initial groundwork is done.

Dr. Bharathi, who also runs the ‘Vision 2030’ group for sustainable and zero-waste living, said the bags would be 18-20 inch in size. “We request the public to bring in clean clothes that could provide enough material for the bags,” she said.

“Thanks to fast fashion and overbuying, textile waste forms nearly 20% of landfills in every city. By getting them repurposed as shopping carriers that could last for at least 10 years, we can reduce the usage of plastic bags,” said Vani Shree, junior advisor, GIZ Climate Change.

“The project is due to end in 2025. When we leave, our goal is to make the city self-sustainable in waste segregation, irrespective of government monitoring. We have to create a business model that works for all. The bag project is way to reduce waste over the long term,” said the official.

Anas Mohamed, project coordinator from Saahas, said the NGO was looking to replicate their ‘Cheela Mela’ concept in Tiruchi. “While the initial set of bags may need donation drives, very soon, we hope to set up tailoring stalls in the Uzhavar Sandhai where people come with their used clothes and get them upcycled as bags on the spot. This has become a part of our activities in Bengaluru,” Mr. Mohamed said.

The cloth bag project is part of the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMA) Facility jointly founded by Germany and the U.K. in 2012. Besides Tiruchi, GIZ has also been working on waste segregation and related issues in Goa, Varanasi, Bengaluru and Patna. For more details contatct: 9789676333.