Closure of TASMAC shops welcomed

The temple town of Kumbakonam is enjoying a brief respite from troublesome tipplers as TASMAC was forced to shut down all its 23 retail outlets in the town following a Supreme Court order that directed closure of all liqour shops along the National and State Highways.

While the townsmen celebrated the development saying that this was a step in the right direction towards bringing in total prohibition, those given to drinking had to travel at least seven kilometres to the outskirts of Kumbakonam and stand in queue to get hold of liquor.

TASMAC and the Thanjavur district administration are now arranging to shift the closed retail outlets to some other location in the same vicinity, a wee bit away from the highways.

They almost succeeded in doing so but in many areas such as Darasuram, irate public have thwarted the officials' move to open liquor outlets in the residential areas by resorting to protests, demonstrations and dharnas.

Many residents are threatening that if the officials were to open TASMAC shops, then the public themselves would shut them down. The officials have been forced to give in to the demands of the public and drop the plans to open these shops.