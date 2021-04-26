Closure of restaurants hits floating population

The closure of restaurants in the city for dining has hit the floating population hard.

As per the new restrictions issued by the State government to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus, which came into effect from Monday, no restaurant is allowed to offer dining services to customers. They were allowed to offer take away services only. Except for small restaurants, most of the bigger ones confined their business to take away orders. Restaurants have made announcement about take away service through notice boards placed at the entrance.

Though the restrictions evoked mixed reaction from the public, many outbound and inbound travellers found it difficult to find restaurants to eat. Following the closure of dining services, several commuters, who had bought food items were found sitting on platforms and eating.

“All buses are being operated as usual in day time and hundreds of passengers travel from one destination to other. Where will they eat when dining services have been denied in the restaurants?” says M. Vengatesan of Palakarai in Tiruchi.

The closure of dining service has evoked strong reaction from restaurants. “We are disheartened. The impact of the fresh restrictions will have great ramifications. The government should have allowed at least partial dining,” says R. Senthilkumar of Ezham Suvai in Tiruchi.