Closure of bars: TASMAC stares at revenue erosion 

‘Decline in transactions inevitable’

An erosion in revenue seems inevitable for Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) in the wake of the Madras High Court issuing a directive to close down bars attached to retail vending shops within the next six months.

During 2020-21, the revenue earned by TASMAC was to the tune of ₹33,811 crore. The excise revenue was ₹7,821 crore and the value added tax ₹25,989 crore, according to official figures.

Bars have been attached to 2,808 out of 5,402 retail vending shops. The State government has finalised tenders for 2,350 bars attached to TASMAC liquor outlets and bids are pending for only eight districts due to administrative reasons, when the High Court has issued its directive to close down the bars.

According to representatives of TASMAC Workers Union, absence of the bar could, in all probability, lead to a decline in transactions. "In most cases, the customers place repeat orders in a state of intoxication after consuming liquor in the bar. In the absence of the bar, the scope for repeat orders will diminish," a salesman of a retail vending outlet in Tiruchi said.

According to Excise Department sources, the legal ground does not appear strong to argue for continuance of the bars with the retail vending outlet, though the bar operators have obtained no-objection certificates from landowners.

The laws do not permit TASMAC to run bars attached to retail liquor outlets. Sub Clause (1-A) and Section 17 C (1-B) of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937 merely allows TASMAC to do wholesale and retail business but do not give a right to confer privilege to third parties to render allied business of selling edibles or support service to collect used bottles from premises of a bar.

Also, TASMAC has no authority to encourage consumption of alcohol in public place by way of auctioning rights for running the bars to highest bidders.

According to an official involved in creating awareness against liquor addiction, TASMAC's role is confined to wholesale and retail dealership.

By running bars so far, the TASMAC has been acting against Article 47 of the Constitution, which requires the States to bring about prohibition of intoxicating drinks and drugs which are injurious to health. The Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, emphasises on prohibition of manufacture, sale and consumption of intoxicating liquors and drugs, the official pointed out.