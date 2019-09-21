Clogging of sewer pipes plagues most parts of Tiruchi

While the Tiruchi Corporation is executing projects to extend underground sewers to uncovered areas in the city, problems continue to plague the system in several places where the facility is available.

Residents of Crescent Nagar in Khajamalai complain that chinks begin to show every monsoon in the last 10 years. “We got the UGD connection nearly a decade ago and since then, as soon as it begins to rain, houses are often flooded with sewage. The Corporation comes and digs up the road and unclogs, but come next monsoon, the problem is back,” said K. Pandian, a resident.

In some places in Srirangam and Woraiyur too, the situation is the same, say residents. “The back-off of sullage is a regular occurrence here as the diameter of the pipes laid by the Corporation is too small. Even stones or mud could clog the pipes. Periodic cleaning and de-clogging of the drains should be carried out to prevent these occurances. Only when there is a problem does the corporation attend to it, otherwise there is no regular check,” said T. M. Ranganathan, a resident of Srirangam.

Meanwhile, the overflow of a UGD pipeline in front of a college on Vayalur Road after Tuesday night rain inundated the entrance of the college and nearby buildings making them inaccessible for hours, besides emitting stench, complained students.

There seems to be flaws in the system, said Mr. Pandian, which adds to the problem. “The pipes are laid at a depth of eight feet in front of the houses but at the collection point at the end of the street they are at a depth of 20 feet which means there should never be any clogs. Yet the public suffer,” he said.

The civic body needs to regularly conduct awareness programmes among residents to prevent dumping of waste that clog the UGD, said Mr. Ranganathan. “The corporation officials claim that sanitary napkins or diapers dumped by residents cause the blocks, however, the corporation should start penalising them. Even hotels and other commercial establishments must be penalised,” he said.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said the civic body was fully equipped with the machines required to clear clogs, which were temporary problems. “We have recently spoken to commercial establishments to filter out their waste connected to the UGD. We are also looking to outsource UGD maintenance to facilitate monitoring and regular checks,” he said.

Mr. Ravichandran said the problem of drains being clogged by sanitary napkins and diapers had significantly decreased. “People are aware that solid waste materials must not be combined with liquid waste. Although there might be some problems, regular awareness programmes are being conducted,” he said.