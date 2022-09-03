Clogged sewer pipes a cause for concern for residents

The overflowing sewer poses a health hazard to residents in Weavers Colony at Woraiyur in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Stagnant sewage water due to a clogged underground drainage system (UGD) has raised health concerns among residents of Weavers Colony in Woraiyur. Over 100 families reside in the area for many years where sanitation continues to be a major problem.

Due to the block in the underground drain, the household UGD connections failed to discharge into the sewer line. Residents undergo serve hardships with the waterlogging in their houses for more than 10 days.

According to the residents, the area which functions with the old sewer lines often witnesses sewage overflows. “Most of the houses in the locality face the issue during the monsoons,” said Sasi a homemaker.

In addition to emitting an unbearable stench, the stagnant sewage water serves as a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases. “The recent showers aggravated the situation and it contributed to an increase in mosquitoes. My five-year-old daughter was treated for dengue symptoms a few days,” said S. Muthukumaran, a resident.

Residents say that only if the blockage in the underground sewage pipe on the main road is repaired, overflowing sewage water in the houses can be prevented.

T. Prashanthi, a resident, said that they would dump soil on the slush to even it out as a temporary solution. “The drain is mostly seen brimming with sewage water and this paints a picture of poor upkeep by the civic authorities,” he said.

Residents claim that despite their repeated requests for the Corporation to look into the issue, officials from the department did not pay heed to their concerns. “We have complained to the Councillor and senior officials seeking immediate action, and we will stage a protest if necessary,” he said.

When contacted a senior official of the Corporation said, “We have been making temporary fixes to address the problem, and soon a permanent solution will be made to prevent this,” he said.