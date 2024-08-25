GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Clogged, overflowing drains in many residential areas across Tiruchi turn into a health hazard

Residents have to put up with stench of the sewage that stagnates by the roadside; the problem persists despite the Corporation dredging about 20 km of drains every day

Published - August 25, 2024 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The overflowing storm-water drain causes inconvenience to those residents of Gandhi Nagar in Tiruchi on Sunday.

The overflowing storm-water drain causes inconvenience to those residents of Gandhi Nagar in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sewage overflowing from clogged drains has become a regular phenomenon troubling residents and commuters, especially in residential areas in the city.

The storm-water drains in residential colonies have become an eyesore, with plastic carry bags, water bottles, and other solid waste floating in the foul-smelling stagnant water. In some places, the drains are clogged by siltation caused by underground drainage work.

Residents have to put up with stench of the sewage that stagnates by the roadside. “Earlier, the issue persisted only during monsoon. But now, overflowing drains are a common sight. The stagnation leads to mosquito breeding, and the stench becomes unbearable,” said M. Rakesh, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

Plastics and solid waste clogs the storm-water drain Gandhi Nagar in Tiruchi.

Plastics and solid waste clogs the storm-water drain Gandhi Nagar in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Despite Tiruchi Corporation’s efforts to dredge storm-water drains and canals both manually and using machinery, overflowing drains has become a perennial problem on several roads, posing a health risk to road users.

According to sources, about 20-km stretch of drains is dredged every day ahead of the monsoon. However, residents said the collected silt is dumped on the road and remains uncleared for days, which eventually finds its way into the drain, leading to clogging and overflowing.

Residents said the civic body had turned a blind eye to the issue as it had not been cleared for long. “The rainy season will bring a vast amount of plastic waste into the drain, clogging it and flooding the low-lying areas. Officials should undertake the dredging drive in interior streets and congested areas in the city,” said N. Jamaludeen, a civic activist.

A senior Corporation official said desilting and strengthening of storm-water drains and channels are under way and that they would soon undertake the construction of drains in areas deprived of the facility.

