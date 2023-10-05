Clogged drains, waterlogged roads irk residents in Tiruchi

October 05, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Stagnant rainwater on several major roads in Tiruchi due to choked drains has raised serious concerns among residents.

Due to poor maintenance, stormwater drains running through several main roads are choked with solid waste and silt. As a result of the clogged drains, waterlogging during monsoon is perennial on several roads, posing a risk to road users.

Service roads at Aristo Bridge, Bharathidasan Salai in Cantonment, Palakarai Main Road and other areas were a foot under water during the recent spell of rain, with drains unable to remove any water.

The stormwater drains, located on Rockins Road near the Central Bus Stand have now turned into an eyesore with plastic carry bags, water bottles and other solid waste floating in the foul-smelling stagnant water. At some places, such as Bharathidasan Salai, the drains are being clogged by silt deposits due to the ongoing road works.

According to residents, clogged drains have resulted in sewage water stagnating and overflowing on the roads during monsoon. “Stagnant water in the drains has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, causing health concerns among residents,” said G. Logeshwaran, a road user.

Residents complained that the civic body failed to desilt all the drains before the onset of monsoon and claim that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue as it has not been cleared for long. “Since the drains are not been cleaned periodically, rainwater cannot flow freely, creating a flood-like situation even after moderate rains,” he added.

“The rainy season will bring a vast amount of plastic waste into the drain, clogging it and flooding the low-lying areas. The civic body should maintain the drain properly to prevent overflow and waterlogging during the monsoon in the locality,” said C. Balasubramanian, a resident of Karumandapam.

When contacted, an official of the Corporation said that they would take necessary action against people who recklessly dump waste into the drain, which had affected the flow of water. Desilting and strengthening the stormwater drains and drainage channels are under way, the official added.

