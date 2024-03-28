Clogged drains raise a stink in several areas in Tiruchi

March 28, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Storm water drains running through several main roads and residential areas in Tiruchi are choked with solid waste and silt, raising concerns over the efficiency of waste management in the city.

The storm water drains in residential areas and major roads such as Rockins Road, Bharathidasan Salai and Bishop Road, have now turned into an eyesore with solid waste floating in the foul-smelling stagnant water. In some places, silt deposits clog the drains due to the ongoing underground drainage and road works.

Similarly, in crowded neighbourhoods like Palakkarai, Varaganeri, Khajamalai, Rockfort, Big Bazaar Streets and Woraiyur, the drains remain uncovered, allowing solid waste to obstruct narrow passages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents have urged the officials to address the issue by permanently covering the drains or ensuring the drains are cleared periodically. “Clogged drains have resulted in sewage water stagnating, and it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a city resident.

According to sources, there has been a shortage of manpower to clear clogged drains. “Some of the sanitary workers have retired, and some were deputed to other wards. The other workers are engaged in cleaning main roads in the ward because of which the interior roads in the residential areas are neglected. Whenever any worker takes leave, sanitation is hit,” said a conservancy worker.

However, a senior official maintained that there are enough workers to clear the storm water drains in the city. Since the Tiruchi Corporation outsourced the door-to-door solid waste collection in 2023, its permanent workers are being engaged in cleanliness activities.

According to the official, there are about 1,000 conservancy workers on the payroll of the Corporation. On any day, 10 to 12 workers will be on duty in each ward. Around five workers were being assigned the task of removing silt from storm water drains and open drains in their respective areas and wards. “The duty of every worker is assigned, and they have been given a duty chart. Sanitary officials also monitor the cleaning activities,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.