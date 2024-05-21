GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Clogged drains leave several streets inundated in Tiruchi

Residents of Gandhi Market, Srinivasa Nagar, and Alwarthoppu, complained that they had to manually clear the drains; at many places sewage flowed on to the road

Published - May 21, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Clogged drains and lack of drainage in low-lying areas caused water-logging in Tiruchi as the city received a downpour on May 20.

Apart from the inundation on many roads, residents in different parts of the city complained that there was heavy water-logging as drains, which had not been cleared for long, were clogged.

Residents of Gandhi Market, Srinivasa Nagar, and Alwarthoppu, complained that they had to manually clear the drains and that the last time that the drains were cleaned was over one-and-a-half years ago.

The drains were clogged in and around Gandhi Market and the water in low-lying areas, near the Vazhakkai Mandi took a long time to drain. Sewage also flowed onto the streets making a mess of the surrounding areas.

Residents on Srinivasa Nagar complained that with drains clogged, water overflowed and stagnated every where. Another factor contributing to the blockage was that there was no system in place to trap the trash that flows into drains along with the rainwater.

“In some places, the water had to be drained manually. Our storm-water drains are not meant to handle such a downpour but we will desilt the drainage canals from June 1,” a Corporation official said.

