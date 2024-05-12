GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Clogged drains create a mess on Theradi Bazaar, N.S.B. Road

Sanitation workers who clear the drains often leave the debris on the roadside; traders on N.S.B. Road fear that the problem could become acute during rainy season

Published - May 12, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Judah Jerusalem
Hawkers on Theradi Bazaar in Tiruchi do business along the overflowing drain.

Hawkers on Theradi Bazaar in Tiruchi do business along the overflowing drain. | Photo Credit: JUDAH JERUSALEM

Heavy silt accumulation in the open drains along Theradi Bazaar and N.S.B. Road is leading to frequent overflow of sewage on the streets, complain residents and traders in the locality.

The silt clogged drains, which used to be about two-foot deep, have been reduced to about six inches now at several stretches. Vendors on N.S.B. Road say the failure of the Tiruchi Corporation to desilt the drains in the area has caused them to overflow making them breeding sites for mosquitoes. People visiting the Hasan Bagh Mosque often have to wade through stagnant sewage. Although sanitation workers clear the drains, leave the debris by the side of the road.

Nandi Koil Street faces similar problems as wastewater from shops flows into the clogged ditches. Though the flow is smooth for now, residents fear that the drain would overflow once the monsoon sets in. Vendors on N.S.B. Road say the overflowing sewage from the streets seeps into the Teppakulam of the Rockfort Temple.

A Corporation official said the drains in the locality would be desilted after the elections.

