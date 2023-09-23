Clock tower chimes again at Neravy in Karaikal

September 23, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KARAIKAL

After two decades, the iconic clock tower at Neravy in Karaikal district has started to chime again, thanks to the intervention of clock enthusiasts and natives. The clock tower has been restored to its original glory after repair and renovation.

The 55-foot-tall clock tower is located inside the Mohideen Andavar Mosque complex abutting Keezha Raja Veedhi at Neravy, a commune near Karaikal.

“In 1958, K.M. Abubacker, a native of Neravy, who was running a business in Singapore, built a tower. Originally, there was no intention to mount a clock atop the tower. Later, he purchased a second-hand mechanical clock from a clock trader in Singapore and shipped it to India in 1960. Subsequently, he reconstructed the tower to install the clock,” said M.S.M. Gani Maraikayar, his son-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mechanical clock with weight-driven technology was running for nearly four decades. With full winding, the clock would run for a week and chime every half an hour. The clock tower was abandoned without proper maintenance and stopped functioning around the early 2000s. Mr. Gani Maraikkayar decided to repair the iconic clock in memory of his father-in-law and approached S. Robert Kennedy, a clock collector from Chennai, about a month ago.

Mr. Kennedy, a computer engineer by profession, has been collecting antique mechanical clocks since 1983. With nearly 2,500 mechanical clocks of different varieties, including wall clocks, pendulum and skeleton clocks, he established Robert Kennedy’s Clock Museum in his house at Kodambakkam.

It was indeed a challenging task for Mr. Kennedy and N. Nagaraj, a clocksmith from Chennai, at the Neravy clock tower to reach its top through a narrow passage to dismantle the machine and bring it down. They reached Neravy on September 16 and took up the task.

“The gear systems, wheels, and levers were rusted and jammed. Some of its critical components were also missing. Germans used a combination of iron and brass to make the machine components. Though some parts had rusted, there were no traces of wear and tear in the machine, which showed the quality of materials used by Germans to manufacture its components,” said Mr. Kennedy.

He said “the origin of this clock could be traced back to Germany in 1860. The clock is outstanding and unique in its manufacturing technology, as German mechanical clocks were not bulk-produced. They were made only for specific orders.”

It took five days of tedious work for the crew to dismantle, clean, repair, reassemble and polish to restore it to factory standards. The missing components were crafted in a local workshop and fitted. On September 21, the clock was re-installed atop the tower and brought to working condition, much to the cheer of the residents of Neravy who were eager to listen to its chiming after two decades.

A dedicated manual was prepared and handed over to administrators at Neravy to facilitate and ensure the seamless operation of the clock without any hindrance.

Mr. Gani Maraikayar said steps were under way to give a facelift to the brick structure by painting and refurbishing the tower.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.