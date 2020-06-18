Clock tower at Tiruchi court building chimes again

The historic clock tower at the century-old Tiruchi District Court building which had remained non-functional for several years has begun to chime once again.

Thanks to technical personnel at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here, the clock manufactured by W. Potts & Sons Limited, Leeds England in 1921 began to run successfully atop the historic court building from Wednesday.

A dedicated clock repair team of the railway workshop here meticulously executed the task with great precision in about 40 days.

The workshop which also has a clock tower atop the Armoury Gate took up this task on a request from the District Court authorities, said Chief Workshop Manager Shyamadhar Ram.

The work started on February 25 when several parts including gears and rotating parts of the tower clock were dismantled and brought to the workshop.

However, the servicing work had to be suspended from March 21 when the lockdown was clamped . The work was take up again from June 2 and a 10-member team was assigned with the task, said the workshop’s Assistant Production Engineer P. Subramanian.

The workshop also had to manufacture some new items such as drum bushes, ratchet wheel, button bushes and support rod assembly to make the clock functional, said Mr. Subramanian adding that the steel wire rope also had to be renewed.

The clock which functions on gravity escape mechanism had remained non-functional for more than a decade, he added. As part of the overhauling work, support bush rod was provided to the clock dial to arrest the vibration and deflection due to wind, he said.

Mr. Subramanian said one of the specialities of the historic court tower clock was that the bell would ring every 15 minutes, 30 minutes and 45 minutes and every one hour.

After completion of servicing, the team carefully fixed the parts inside the tower clock and made it run successfully. Mr. Subramanian said it was indeed a challenging task for the team.