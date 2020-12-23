Three Amma Mini Clinics opened

Photo: Moorthy
TIRUCHI: Minister for Tourism Vellamandi N. Natarajan, accompanied by Minister for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare S. Valarmathi, inaugurated three Amma Mini Clinics in the city on Wednesday.
They will function at Thennur, Sangiliandapuram and K. Sathanur. The clinics will supplement the 18 Urban Primary Health Centres functioning in different parts of the city.
Speaking at a function held at Sangiliandapuram, Mr. Natarajan said that the Amma clinics had been opened where there were no primary health centres and where a large number of poor people live. Each clinic would have one doctor, one nurse and one assistant. The clinics would enable the people, particularly poor, to get quality treatment at free of cost at their doorstep.
He said the clinics would function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The patients could get treatment for fever, cold, head or body ache. They could also check blood pressure, haemoglobin levels, blood sugar levels and test urine samples.
Collector S. Sivarasu and Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and others participated.
