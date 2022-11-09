Climate change research facility set up at Bharathidasan University

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 09, 2022 20:53 IST

Climate change research unit established at Bharathidasan University in Tiruchi.

To study the biological approach to climate change, an experimental research facility has been established at the Department of Environmental Science and Management, Bharathidasan University. The facility funded by the Department of Science and Technology- Science and Engineering Research Board (Govt. of India) was inaugurated recently by M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor.

In order to explore the tree species that could best store CO2 in both the current climate and future climate scenarios, an experimental research facility consisting of six Open Top Chambers (OTCs) has been set up at a cost of ₹ 40 lakh. This experimental facility is designed to study the effects of elevated CO2 and other atmospheric gases including ozone on vegetation.

The project ‘Determining Carbon Dioxide (CO2) sequestration efficient native tree species under elevated CO2 levels coupled with climate and ozone stress’, addresses the biological approaches to climate change through carbon on CO2 capturing and storing in plant species, especially trees.

The goal of the research is to identify climate change-efficient, climate-tolerant tree species that will significantly aid in the development of climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies through the expansion of climate-resilient forest covers and tree species, said Principal Investigator of the project R. Mohanraj.

