Climate change conference held at CUTN

Various aspects relating to climate change were discussed at the two-day Climate Change Conference held at the Central University of Tamil Nadu, Neelakudi, near here from July 20.

Topics such as the study of the characteristics and factors resulting in the change in climate, capturing and utilisation of CO2, issues and challenges in climate stabilisations, role of individuals and institutions on combating climate change and presentation of papers on various aspects of climate change formed part of the conference which was attended by the University students and addressed by eminent personalities working in the field of environment and climate change, according to a University release.