March 31, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Heaps of trash have become eyesores in the residential areas of Puthur, especially in the inner bylanes where commuters and pedestrians have to navigate narrow roads strewn with garbage.

With the densely populated locality already going through much upheaval due to the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) and roadworks, the indiscriminate garbage dumping has only added to the chaos.

“The problem has worsened after garbage bins were removed from their designated spots. Even though the waste is segregated and collected by conservancy workers at the doorstep, there are residents who throw their garbage in any empty public space available,” civic activist Manoj Dharmar told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also pointed out that vacant plots are being misused as private dumping grounds. “People also burn their rubbish at these spots, adding to the environmental pollution,” Mr. Dharmar said.

At the Kumaran Nagar Main Road, the garbage trail starts, ironically, from a signboard advertising its litter-free status. At the first crossing, a fallen concrete post, garden waste and trash bags can be seen lying around, as people walk by.

Similar rubbish heaps can be seen on the opposite side of the street towards Ramalinga Nagar and its extensions, with stray dogs and cattle often foraging in the waste.

With the growth of apartment blocks in Puthur, the proper disposal of rubbish needs more attention, say civic activists. Some suggested levying of hefty fines to dissuade littering in public, while others felt that returning municipal bins to their old vantage points would be more helpful.

A senior Corporation official said conservancy workers were doing their best to collect household waste at designated hours every day. “It is the duty of the public to cooperate with the authorities in managing waste disposal effectively,” he said.