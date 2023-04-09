ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness drive launched at Tharangambadi beach

April 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to make Mayiladuthurai a cleaner district, the district administration has initiated a drive to clean the shore areas of Tharangambadi and its surrounding areas starting from Sunday.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi along with Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Sanjay Kaul and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan kickstarted the cleanliness drive at Tharangambadi beach and Danish fort and distributed Manjappai (cloth bags) to the sanitary workers.

A large number of tourists from various areas visit the Danish fort every day. The State government has sanctioned funds to renovate the fort and the works will begin shortly, said Mr. Mahabharathi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Road and paver block laying works are ongoing in Tharangambadi town panchayat at ₹7 crore and Chozhan Nagar, Kazhuvuthittu, and Sathankudi areas in Porayar under the NABARD scheme at ₹2.34 crore. Efforts are under way to improve the collection and processing of municipal solid waste at Porayar, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US