Cleanliness drive launched at Tharangambadi beach

April 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

In a bid to make Mayiladuthurai a cleaner district, the district administration has initiated a drive to clean the shore areas of Tharangambadi and its surrounding areas starting from Sunday.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi along with Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Sanjay Kaul and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan kickstarted the cleanliness drive at Tharangambadi beach and Danish fort and distributed Manjappai (cloth bags) to the sanitary workers.

A large number of tourists from various areas visit the Danish fort every day. The State government has sanctioned funds to renovate the fort and the works will begin shortly, said Mr. Mahabharathi.

Road and paver block laying works are ongoing in Tharangambadi town panchayat at ₹7 crore and Chozhan Nagar, Kazhuvuthittu, and Sathankudi areas in Porayar under the NABARD scheme at ₹2.34 crore. Efforts are under way to improve the collection and processing of municipal solid waste at Porayar, he added.