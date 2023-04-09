HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cleanliness drive launched at Tharangambadi beach

April 09, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to make Mayiladuthurai a cleaner district, the district administration has initiated a drive to clean the shore areas of Tharangambadi and its surrounding areas starting from Sunday.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi along with Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, Sanjay Kaul and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan kickstarted the cleanliness drive at Tharangambadi beach and Danish fort and distributed Manjappai (cloth bags) to the sanitary workers.

A large number of tourists from various areas visit the Danish fort every day. The State government has sanctioned funds to renovate the fort and the works will begin shortly, said Mr. Mahabharathi.

Road and paver block laying works are ongoing in Tharangambadi town panchayat at ₹7 crore and Chozhan Nagar, Kazhuvuthittu, and Sathankudi areas in Porayar under the NABARD scheme at ₹2.34 crore. Efforts are under way to improve the collection and processing of municipal solid waste at Porayar, he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.