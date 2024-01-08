ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness drive launched at small railway stations

January 08, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, flagging off a route march by Bharat Scouts and Guides at Thanjavur Railway Station on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH

The Tiruchi Railway Division’s initiative of involving local people and organisations through the District Railway Users Consultative Committee members in keeping small railway stations clean tried out last year will continue.

Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan told reporters at the Thanjavur Railway Junction on Monday that the call to the DRUCC members to take up cleaning of small railway stations evoked positive response with such exercises being conducted by roping in educational institutions and non-governmental organisations in some of the small railway stations located near Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Pattukottai.

Stating that efforts were on to cover the left out railway stations, Mr. Anbalagan said that in some locations local people had expressed their wish to involve themselves in maintaining the cleanliness of the station by forming a committee headed by the station officials concerned to carry forward the cleanliness drive and make it a routine exercise in future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a query on the possibility of introducing additional train services between Thanjavur and Chennai Egmore, Mr. Anbalagan said that it could become a reality only after the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram line is doubled.

He expressed confidence that the Southern Railway’s earnings from freight movement through the newly laid Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli broad gauge section would go up once the salt generation activity picks up. As of now, two rakes of goods are handled per month at the Agasthiyampalli railway station.

Earlier, Mr. Anbalagan flagged off a route march by the participants of the ongoing 20th All India Railway Jamborette from the Thanjavur Railway Junction to Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple (popularly known as Big Temple). The route march was organised with a motto to protect heritage sites and around 2,400 Scouts and Guides from various zonal railways took part in the march.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US