Cleanliness drive launched at small railway stations

January 08, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tiruchi Railway Division’s initiative of involving local people and organisations through the District Railway Users Consultative Committee members in keeping small railway stations clean tried out last year will continue.

Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan told reporters at the Thanjavur Railway Junction on Monday that the call to the DRUCC members to take up cleaning of small railway stations evoked positive response with such exercises being conducted by roping in educational institutions and non-governmental organisations in some of the small railway stations located near Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Pattukottai.

Stating that efforts were on to cover the left out railway stations, Mr. Anbalagan said that in some locations local people had expressed their wish to involve themselves in maintaining the cleanliness of the station by forming a committee headed by the station officials concerned to carry forward the cleanliness drive and make it a routine exercise in future.

Responding to a query on the possibility of introducing additional train services between Thanjavur and Chennai Egmore, Mr. Anbalagan said that it could become a reality only after the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram line is doubled.

He expressed confidence that the Southern Railway’s earnings from freight movement through the newly laid Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli broad gauge section would go up once the salt generation activity picks up. As of now, two rakes of goods are handled per month at the Agasthiyampalli railway station.

Earlier, Mr. Anbalagan flagged off a route march by the participants of the ongoing 20th All India Railway Jamborette from the Thanjavur Railway Junction to Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple (popularly known as Big Temple). The route march was organised with a motto to protect heritage sites and around 2,400 Scouts and Guides from various zonal railways took part in the march.