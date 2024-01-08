GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cleanliness drive launched at small railway stations

January 08, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, flagging off a route march by Bharat Scouts and Guides at Thanjavur Railway Station on Monday.

M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, flagging off a route march by Bharat Scouts and Guides at Thanjavur Railway Station on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. VENGADESH

The Tiruchi Railway Division’s initiative of involving local people and organisations through the District Railway Users Consultative Committee members in keeping small railway stations clean tried out last year will continue.

Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager M.S. Anbalagan told reporters at the Thanjavur Railway Junction on Monday that the call to the DRUCC members to take up cleaning of small railway stations evoked positive response with such exercises being conducted by roping in educational institutions and non-governmental organisations in some of the small railway stations located near Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Pattukottai.

Stating that efforts were on to cover the left out railway stations, Mr. Anbalagan said that in some locations local people had expressed their wish to involve themselves in maintaining the cleanliness of the station by forming a committee headed by the station officials concerned to carry forward the cleanliness drive and make it a routine exercise in future.

Responding to a query on the possibility of introducing additional train services between Thanjavur and Chennai Egmore, Mr. Anbalagan said that it could become a reality only after the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam-Mayiladuthurai-Villupuram line is doubled.

He expressed confidence that the Southern Railway’s earnings from freight movement through the newly laid Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli broad gauge section would go up once the salt generation activity picks up. As of now, two rakes of goods are handled per month at the Agasthiyampalli railway station.

Earlier, Mr. Anbalagan flagged off a route march by the participants of the ongoing 20th All India Railway Jamborette from the Thanjavur Railway Junction to Sri Brahadeeswarar Temple (popularly known as Big Temple). The route march was organised with a motto to protect heritage sites and around 2,400 Scouts and Guides from various zonal railways took part in the march.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.