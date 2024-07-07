ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness drive launched at Amma Mandapam

Published - July 07, 2024 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Corporation workers, volunteers, members of the public and the NGOs were involved in the cleanliness drive; the waste was segregated before being disposed

The Hindu Bureau

Despite Corporation’s regular efforts to keep it clean, discarded clothes and items used for rituals pile up on the banks of the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

As part of an effort to rid Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam of all the waste, Tiruchi Corporation recently launched a special drive in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Located on the banks of the Cauvery, Amma Mandapam is considered by Hindus as a holy spot for performing obsequies to ancestors. On an average, 500 people offer worship at the ghat on any given day. The pile up of discarded material and items used for rituals on the banks of the river poses a major health hazard to the public. Despite periodic efforts of the civic body, the problem remains unabated as people mindlessly discard the items.

To put an end to this, the civic body recently launched a special drive to clean up the area. Corporation workers were deployed to clean the river and its banks. Mounds of waste, mostly clothes and abandoned puja items, were removed. The waste collected was segregated and disposed of.

“Regular cleanup drive will be a focus. Awareness campaign would be conducted to sensitise devotees to the problem,” said a senior Corporation official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, volunteers, including students, conservancy workers, Corporation officials, the public, and organisations involved in waterbody conservation, got into the act of cleaning the bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US