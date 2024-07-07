Cleanliness drive launched at Amma Mandapam

As part of an effort to rid Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam of all the waste, Tiruchi Corporation recently launched a special drive in the area.

Located on the banks of the Cauvery, Amma Mandapam is considered by Hindus as a holy spot for performing obsequies to ancestors. On an average, 500 people offer worship at the ghat on any given day. The pile up of discarded material and items used for rituals on the banks of the river poses a major health hazard to the public. Despite periodic efforts of the civic body, the problem remains unabated as people mindlessly discard the items.

To put an end to this, the civic body recently launched a special drive to clean up the area. Corporation workers were deployed to clean the river and its banks. Mounds of waste, mostly clothes and abandoned puja items, were removed. The waste collected was segregated and disposed of.

“Regular cleanup drive will be a focus. Awareness campaign would be conducted to sensitise devotees to the problem,” said a senior Corporation official.

Earlier, volunteers, including students, conservancy workers, Corporation officials, the public, and organisations involved in waterbody conservation, got into the act of cleaning the bank.