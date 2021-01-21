Cleanliness drive begins in Tiruchi city

The Tiruchi City Corporation on Wednesday began a mass cleaning drive across the city. A total of 25 sites were identified across the 65 wards within the city limits where sanitary workers would conduct a mass cleaning.
The drive was inaugurated by Vellamandi N. Natarajan, Minister for Tourism in the presence of City Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and other corporation officials at Tharanallur.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Natarajan said that the aim was to maintain a clean and green Tiruchi city and the drive was a step in that direction. Some complaints had come in from residents, and through the cleanliness drive, patchwork on roads, and other works, these would be addressed, he said. “We are also checking water pipelines and ensuring that they are not in any way near sewage lines. The public too must take ownership of the cleanliness,” he said. Roads which have been dug up for the underground drainage system will soon be relayed and all malfunctioning street lights would be replaced, he added.
Sanitary supervisors and health inspectors would overlook these works. Officials requested citizens’ cooperation as they conducted this drive.
“We will also go door-to-door to create awareness on rainwater harvesting, segregation of waste and maintaining local cleanliness. We will also get an assurance from the residents that they would not dump garbage in public spaces,” a sanitary supervisor said.
