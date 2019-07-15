Cleanliness drive at GH

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) conducted a cleanliness drive on the hospital premises as part of the Swachhtha Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) here on Monday.

The drive was inaugurated by S. Saradha, Dean, who said that public spaces must be treated in the same way as one would their homes. “There is an old Tamil saying which means ‘cleanliness feeds you’. When it comes to the hospital, administration, employees, patients and their attenders need to be collectively responsible for cleanliness. We cannot point fingers at one person,” she said.

A Swachhtha booth manned by BPCL volunteers and doctors educated patients and their attendants on the importance of washing hands, when and how to wash, using water judiciously, cleanliness and how diseases can be prevented by good sanitation and hygiene.

Doctors, volunteers and employees of BPCL took the Swachhtha pledge, where they committed to ensure the cleanliness and sanitation at their workplaces, residential premises, localities and becoming an active part of the drive.

Dr. Saradha, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH and other doctors along with BPCL volunteers handed out hygiene kits containing personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, hand sanitizers and soaps to patients at the hospital. Patients were also given basic hygiene tips to practice.