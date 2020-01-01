Cleanliness campaign launched

The corporation has launched a cleanliness campaign in Thanjavur to ensure that devotees who are expected to participate in consecration of Big Temple here on February 5 are happy.

Launching the campaign by taking a pledge along with civic body staff and members of social service organisations in front of the World Heritage Monument on Wednesday, Commissioner Janaki Ravindran distributed pamphlets to those visiting the Big Temple urging them to help keep the temple precincts clean. Requesting them to avoid use of non-degradable plastic bags, the pamphlet brought out by the Department of Environment, Tamil Nadu and National Green Cadets and Environment Clubs, School Education Department, directed them not to litter the premises.

Later, at a function held on the corporation premises, she distributed saplings to the civic body staff asking them to take active participation in the civic body’s initiative to improve green cover in the town.