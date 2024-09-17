Cleanliness campaign launched in Tiruchi Railway Division

The Tiruchi Division of Southern Railway launched a fortnight-long cleanliness campaign, Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, here on Tuesday.

The cleanliness drive was inaugurated at the Kallukuzhi entrance of the Tiruchi Railway Junction and featured a shramdaan (voluntary service) initiative. About 150 participants, including senior officials, officers, supervisors, RPF personnel, and staff, participated in the programme. M.S. Anbalagan, Divisional Railway Manager, along with P.K. Selvan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, were present.

Similar cleanliness drives were held across 19 other high-traffic railway stations in the division, including Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore Port Junction, and Puducherry, according to a press release from Tiruchi Railway Division.

A human chain was formed at the Tiruchi Junction to raise awareness among passengers and the public about maintaining the railways stations clean.

To encourage passenger involvement in cleanliness, selfie points have been set up at major stations in the division. Welfare of sanitation workers is a focus area of this year’s Swachhata Campaign and special health education programme was conducted across 20 major stations to ensure the well-being of staff involved in station housekeeping and cleaning. Tree saplings were planted at the Rail Museum in Tiruchi.

The campaign will continue till October 2 and include cleaning drives; cleaning of identified blackspots at major railway stations with community participation; waste segregation, beautification and greening drives, the release added.

